Cooke & Bieler LP Lowers Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,745,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,939 shares during the quarter. Woodward accounts for 1.5% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 2.90% of Woodward worth $140,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 41.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Woodward by 210.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.82. 42,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,061. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $79.26 and a one year high of $129.12.

Woodward Increases Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.11). Woodward had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 484 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.06 per share, with a total value of $49,881.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,712.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WWD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

About Woodward

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Stories

