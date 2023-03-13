Cooke & Bieler LP Purchases 82,885 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 668,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,885 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $69,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.78.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.05. 11,677,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,697,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $388.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

