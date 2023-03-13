Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 13,939 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,745,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,939 shares during the period. Woodward makes up approximately 1.5% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 2.90% of Woodward worth $140,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after buying an additional 768,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Woodward by 41.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,595,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Woodward by 63.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,519,000 after purchasing an additional 225,198 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at about $19,986,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 31.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,722,000 after acquiring an additional 121,283 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on WWD. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Woodward from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

In other news, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,881.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,712.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,940.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,881.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 919 shares in the company, valued at $94,712.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WWD traded down $1.85 on Monday, hitting $91.82. The stock had a trading volume of 42,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.46. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.79.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.11). Woodward had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

