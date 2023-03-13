Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 28,440 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,563,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,440 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 3.93% of Varex Imaging worth $33,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.70. 16,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,632. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $709.77 million, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.53. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $25.14.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $205.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.35 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 3.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

