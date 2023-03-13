Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 37,844 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,524,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,844 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for about 2.0% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.28% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $185,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $31.03. The company had a trading volume of 690,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,939. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average of $38.41.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.06.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.