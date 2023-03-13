Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.13.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPA. Raymond James increased their target price on Copa from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Copa from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen increased their price target on Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen raised Copa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Stock Performance

NYSE:CPA opened at $93.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.19 and its 200 day moving average is $81.84. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $98.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copa

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.40. Copa had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $890.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copa will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Copa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,845,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,683,000 after purchasing an additional 63,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Copa by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,855,000 after acquiring an additional 297,595 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Copa by 3.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,562,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,398,000 after acquiring an additional 75,280 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copa by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 808,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,218,000 after acquiring an additional 325,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copa by 77.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,851,000 after acquiring an additional 280,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

(Get Rating)

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.