Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.13.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CPA. Raymond James increased their target price on Copa from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Copa from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen increased their price target on Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen raised Copa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.
Copa Stock Performance
NYSE:CPA opened at $93.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.19 and its 200 day moving average is $81.84. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $98.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copa
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Copa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,845,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,683,000 after purchasing an additional 63,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Copa by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,855,000 after acquiring an additional 297,595 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Copa by 3.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,562,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,398,000 after acquiring an additional 75,280 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copa by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 808,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,218,000 after acquiring an additional 325,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copa by 77.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,851,000 after acquiring an additional 280,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.
About Copa
Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Copa (CPA)
- Patience, Not Panic, Should be Your Playbook After SVB Collapse
- Here’s 2 Beaten Down Stocks to Help Your Portfolio Recovery
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.