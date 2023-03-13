Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Announces Dividend of $0.02

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0219 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Corus Entertainment Trading Down 5.5 %

OTCMKTS:CJREF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $248.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $4.16.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

CJREF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.40 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.52.

(Get Rating)

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.