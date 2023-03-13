Cosmos (ATOM) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.43 billion and approximately $206.11 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $11.97 or 0.00049703 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00068158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000266 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00008404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00022224 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000880 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

