Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on COUR. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Coursera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.58.

Coursera Trading Up 1.9 %

COUR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.55. 371,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,378. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68. Coursera has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $24.01. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

Coursera Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 187.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 8,565.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Coursera during the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

