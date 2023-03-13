Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 71.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COUR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Coursera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.58.

Shares of COUR stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.65. 517,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,836. Coursera has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Coursera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Coursera by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 302,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 26,886 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Coursera by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 163,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Coursera by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coursera by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,618,000 after acquiring an additional 15,623 shares in the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

