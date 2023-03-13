Covington Capital Management Acquires 1,816 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $13,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 142.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.67.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE ROP traded up $4.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $424.37. 138,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.91. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,476. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

