Covington Capital Management Acquires 1,904 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.1% of Covington Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $25,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,113 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Broadcom by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,478,000 after acquiring an additional 679,250 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 442.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $264,184,000 after purchasing an additional 485,410 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 919,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,113,000 after purchasing an additional 438,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $614.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,547. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $645.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $591.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $532.43. The firm has a market cap of $256.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

