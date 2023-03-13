Covington Capital Management Has $10 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,166 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $9,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 296.3% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,769 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $4.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $194.52. The company had a trading volume of 863,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,831. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.17%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PXD. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

