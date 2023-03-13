Covington Capital Management Purchases 5,339 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $15,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,297,000 after buying an additional 1,595,151 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 136.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,316,000 after buying an additional 871,572 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 20.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,387,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,019,000 after purchasing an additional 234,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.82.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $474,257.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,982.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $229.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,642. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.79 and a 200-day moving average of $213.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

