Covington Capital Management Purchases 672 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.0% of Covington Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $23,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Blooom Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XOM traded down $2.52 on Monday, hitting $105.26. 2,143,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,581,780. The firm has a market cap of $428.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $76.25 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.