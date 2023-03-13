Covington Capital Management Raises Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $12,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,669,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $429,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $955,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGX traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,324,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,558,381. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $13.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.91.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

