Covington Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.1 %

Zoetis stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,577. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $201.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

