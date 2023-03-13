Covington Capital Management Sells 200 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Covington Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paychex Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.18. The stock had a trading volume of 321,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,147. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.21.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.02%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Stories

