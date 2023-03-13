Covington Capital Management Sells 529 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Covington Capital Management cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,460 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $18,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,458,915. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $85.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.06.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.94.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

