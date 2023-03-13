CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 3,936 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $30,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $76.09. 308,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,103. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.62 and a 200-day moving average of $75.37. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $78.67.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

