CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 429 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.22% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.66. The stock had a trading volume of 57,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.40 and its 200 day moving average is $91.38. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $102.83.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.