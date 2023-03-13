CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Redburn Partners began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA stock traded down $4.32 on Monday, hitting $342.79. 530,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691,874. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $366.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $326.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

