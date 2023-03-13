CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $9,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 147.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $346,000.

Shares of GSLC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.03. 60,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,542. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.71. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.51 and a twelve month high of $91.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

