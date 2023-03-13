CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 2,269 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $10,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 301,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,154,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 70,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 478.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 102,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after buying an additional 84,419 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,766,090 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.30 and its 200 day moving average is $71.51. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

