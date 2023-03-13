CreativeOne Wealth LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 347,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,899 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 177,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 935,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 124,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JAGG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.25. 1,878,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,280. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.21. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $52.88.

