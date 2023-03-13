CreativeOne Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 51,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,020,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 14,815,451 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 401.8% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 768,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,366,000 after purchasing an additional 615,095 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 390.0% in the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 500,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,069,000 after purchasing an additional 398,365 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,416,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,251,000 after purchasing an additional 354,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,274,000 after purchasing an additional 304,262 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.40 on Monday, hitting $146.67. The company had a trading volume of 546,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $169.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.49 and a 200-day moving average of $151.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

