Credit Suisse Group Cuts Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Price Target to $4.00

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UP. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $3.75 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $2.40 to $1.30 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Wheels Up Experience stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,018,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.95. Wheels Up Experience has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

