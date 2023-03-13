Credit Suisse Group Cuts Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Price Target to $4.00

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UP. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $3.75 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $2.40 to $1.30 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.
Wheels Up Experience Stock Down 9.9 %
Wheels Up Experience stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,018,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.95. Wheels Up Experience has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33.
Wheels Up Experience Company Profile
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.
