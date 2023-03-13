Credit Suisse Group Lowers HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Price Target to $15.00

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of HireRight from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HireRight currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.10.

Shares of HRT traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $10.75. 151,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 million, a P/E ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.83. HireRight has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

In related news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $415,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,492,426 shares in the company, valued at $111,849,261.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 502,972 shares of company stock worth $5,494,406. 13.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in HireRight by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in HireRight by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in HireRight during the third quarter worth $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HireRight by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

