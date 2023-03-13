Credit Suisse Group Raises Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target to $18.00

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VITL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Vital Farms from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.
Vital Farms Stock Down 1.4 %
VITL stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.27. 100,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.95 million, a P/E ratio of 760.88 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vital Farms has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $18.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vital Farms
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vital Farms (VITL)
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
- Margin Compression. What’s it Mean for Your Retail Stocks?
- SVB: The First Crack In The Economy, Pressure Building
Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.