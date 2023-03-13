Credit Suisse Group Raises Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target to $18.00

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VITL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Vital Farms from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

VITL stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.27. 100,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.95 million, a P/E ratio of 760.88 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vital Farms has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $18.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 22,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

