Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Barclays

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cricut from $8.68 to $9.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Cricut Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10. Cricut has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $14.37.

Cricut Dividend Announcement

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Cricut had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $280.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Cricut’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cricut will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cricut

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Cricut during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cricut by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,995,000 after purchasing an additional 625,151 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Cricut by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,886,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,996,000 after purchasing an additional 337,869 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Cricut by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the period. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Featured Articles

