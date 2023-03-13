Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Barclays

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cricut from $8.68 to $9.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Cricut Trading Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10. Cricut has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $14.37.
Cricut Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cricut
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Cricut during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cricut by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,995,000 after purchasing an additional 625,151 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Cricut by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,886,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,996,000 after purchasing an additional 337,869 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Cricut by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the period. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
