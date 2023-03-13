Critical Comparison: Electronic Sensor Technology (OTCMKTS:ESNR) and Impinj (NASDAQ:PI)

Electronic Sensor Technology (OTCMKTS:ESNR – Get Rating) and Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Electronic Sensor Technology has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Impinj has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Electronic Sensor Technology and Impinj, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronic Sensor Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Impinj 0 0 6 0 3.00

Profitability

Impinj has a consensus target price of $129.75, suggesting a potential upside of 2.17%. Given Impinj’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Impinj is more favorable than Electronic Sensor Technology.

This table compares Electronic Sensor Technology and Impinj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronic Sensor Technology N/A N/A N/A Impinj -9.43% -62,026.59% -4.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Electronic Sensor Technology and Impinj’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronic Sensor Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Impinj $257.80 million 12.89 -$24.30 million ($0.96) -132.29

Electronic Sensor Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Impinj.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.3% of Impinj shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Impinj shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Impinj beats Electronic Sensor Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electronic Sensor Technology

Electronic Sensor Technology, Inc. engages in the development of chemical vapor analysis process. It develops, manufacture and sale a patented product which is designed to detect and analyze chemical odors and vapors. The company process applies gas chromatography calculations and technology towards the industries, including homeland security, life sciences, chemical and petrochemical, food & beverage and environmental. Its products include Portable zNose-Model 4600 & Model 4200, Battery Operated zNose-Model 4300 and Benchtop zNose-Model 7100. The company was founded by Teong C. Lim in 1995 and is headquartered Newbury Park, CA.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc. engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

