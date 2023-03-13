Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.60.

CCRN stock opened at $24.52 on Thursday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $902.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 48.00% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $628.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $23,822,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 620.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,203,000 after buying an additional 427,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,742,000 after buying an additional 362,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,911,000 after buying an additional 350,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,476,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,759,000 after buying an additional 275,510 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

