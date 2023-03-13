Crypto International (CRI) 1-Day Volume Tops $209,992.24

Crypto International (CRI) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Crypto International token can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001837 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto International has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crypto International has a market cap of $2.67 billion and $209,992.24 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Crypto International

Crypto International’s launch date was April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto International’s official website is cos-in.com. Crypto International’s official message board is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769.

Buying and Selling Crypto International

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.46343719 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $203,202.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

