CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,868 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CSX by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 950,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,929,000 after purchasing an additional 35,388 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in CSX by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,803,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 726,721 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in CSX by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in CSX by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

CSX Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $29.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.59. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.68%.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.