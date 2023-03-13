CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th.

CubeSmart stock opened at $45.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $54.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.94%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 10.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

