Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $254.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Cummins Stock Down 3.5 %

Cummins stock opened at $241.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $261.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $574,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Articles

