Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
CYBN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cybin from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cybin in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.
Cybin Price Performance
CYBN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,665. Cybin has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $75.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cybin
Cybin Company Profile
Cybin, Inc is an ethical biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues. It is focused on progressing psychedelics to therapeutics by engineering proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches, and treatment regimens for mental health disorders.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cybin (CYBN)
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
- Margin Compression. What’s it Mean for Your Retail Stocks?
- SVB: The First Crack In The Economy, Pressure Building
- Can SVB Collapse Cause Credit Downgrades at Etsy?
Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.