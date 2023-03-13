Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

CYBN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cybin from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cybin in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

CYBN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,665. Cybin has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $75.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cybin by 133,816.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,405,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,729,000 after buying an additional 66,355,664 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cybin by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46,129 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cybin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Cybin during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cybin by 926.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 98,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Cybin, Inc is an ethical biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues. It is focused on progressing psychedelics to therapeutics by engineering proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches, and treatment regimens for mental health disorders.

