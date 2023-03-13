CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 12.20 and a quick ratio of 12.20. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $9.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 910.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 102,430 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 55,377 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,955,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

