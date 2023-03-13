CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.25.
Shares of CBAY stock opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 12.20 and a quick ratio of 12.20. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $9.54.
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
