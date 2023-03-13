Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,501,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931,389 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.47% of Datadog worth $133,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth about $428,470,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 218.3% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,748 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth about $204,001,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth about $204,865,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 104.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Datadog from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.79.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $64.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.45. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of -405.25 and a beta of 0.99. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $159.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $6,335,425.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at $17,998,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $6,335,425.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at $17,998,002.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $552,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 159,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 497,418 shares of company stock worth $37,453,887. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

