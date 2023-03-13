DataHighway Price Hits $4.25 on Exchanges (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. DataHighway has a total market cap of $136.41 million and $1.52 million worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DataHighway has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for about $4.25 or 0.00018870 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,123,422 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 4.31200383 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,560,861.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

