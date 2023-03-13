Decentralized Social (DESO) Price Down 4.8% This Week

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.23 or 0.00038063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $97.26 million and $290,818.10 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

