DeepOnion Price Hits $0.0433 on Major Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $991,823.64 and $524.50 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00182452 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00083718 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00050260 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00050054 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004241 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000244 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000716 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,906,865 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

