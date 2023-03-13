DEI (DEI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,773.21

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 12th. One DEI token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a market cap of $1.26 billion and approximately $1,773.21 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.71 or 0.00349672 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00016769 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010091 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000801 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00018065 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000037 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars.

