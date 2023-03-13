Desjardins Raises Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Price Target to C$4.00

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Transat A.T. from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.00 to C$2.20 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday.

Transat A.T. Price Performance

Shares of TRZBF stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. Transat A.T. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T., Inc engages in the provision of organization, marketing, and distribution of holiday travel. It also offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company was founded by Jean-Marc Eustache, Lina De Cesare and Philippe Sureau on February 13, 1987 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

