Desjardins Trims Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Target Price to C$30.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 65.93% from the company’s current price.

VET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$32.18.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock traded down C$0.74 on Monday, reaching C$18.08. 1,427,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,911. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of C$17.49 and a 1-year high of C$39.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.91.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.