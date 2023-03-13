Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €210.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($223.40) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($206.38) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($234.04) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($239.36) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($223.40) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €158.10 ($168.19) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Hannover Rück Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €174.00 ($185.11) on Friday. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($100.80) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($123.80). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €183.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of €172.42.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

