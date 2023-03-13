Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Stratec (ETR:SBS) a €119.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €119.00 ($126.60) target price on Stratec (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SBS. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €97.00 ($103.19) price target on Stratec in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($105.32) price target on Stratec in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($81.91) price target on Stratec in a research note on Friday.

Get Stratec alerts:

Stratec Stock Performance

SBS stock opened at €67.80 ($72.13) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €82.80 and its 200-day moving average is €82.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79. The company has a market cap of $822.41 million, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.30. Stratec has a twelve month low of €72.70 ($77.34) and a twelve month high of €130.60 ($138.94).

About Stratec

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stratec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.