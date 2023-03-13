Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.81.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.70) to €11.50 ($12.23) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.83) to €15.00 ($15.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DB. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.2% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 59,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. 24.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DB opened at $11.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.38. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

