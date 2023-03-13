Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €48.00 Price Target for Bilfinger (ETR:GBF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($51.06) price objective on Bilfinger (ETR:GBF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank set a €45.00 ($47.87) target price on shares of Bilfinger in a research report on Monday, February 20th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($29.79) target price on shares of Bilfinger in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of ETR:GBF opened at €38.28 ($40.72) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.58. Bilfinger has a 52 week low of €24.62 ($26.19) and a 52 week high of €39.44 ($41.96). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €33.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of €29.53.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

