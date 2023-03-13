Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) PT Lowered to C$7.50

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Dexterra Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their price target on Dexterra Group from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Dexterra Group Stock Performance

Shares of DXT opened at C$5.44 on Thursday. Dexterra Group has a 12-month low of C$5.02 and a 12-month high of C$8.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72. The company has a market cap of C$354.85 million, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.56.

Dexterra Group Cuts Dividend

About Dexterra Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.75%.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

